U.S. primary dealers surveyed ahead of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting saw a new bond maturity-extension program, called Operation Twist, as the most likely tool for monetary easing, according to a poll by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The dealers, surveyed ahead of the Fed's June 19-20 meeting, saw another round of quantitative easing, or QE3, as the next most likely tool, giving it a 25 percent median chance. An extension of Operation Twist -- which the Fed ultimately elected to do -- got a 35 percent median chance, according to the survey.

A 50-percent median chance was given to QE3 within a year, while a 60-percent median chance was given to QE3 within two years, according to the survey of the 20 dealers that have access to the Fed's discount window.

On June 20, the U.S. central bank announced it would extend Twist by six months to the end of the year, and it restated its pledge to keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014 as long as economic conditions remain weak.

The dealers saw the fourth quarter of 2014 as the most likely time for the first rate rise, according to the June 7-11 poll. They also anticipated the Fed's decision to lower its forecast for GDP growth.

