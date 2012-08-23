NEW YORK U.S. primary dealers surveyed ahead of the Federal Reserve's July 31-August 1 meeting pointed to interest-rates guidance and asset purchases as the most likely tools the central bank could use to ease policy yet more, according to a regular survey by the New York Fed released on Thursday.

Primary dealers saw a median 65 percent chance that within a year, the Fed would extend beyond "late 2014" its conditional pledge to keep interest rates near zero. They saw a 40 percent chance the pledge would be extended at the July 31-August 1 meeting.

The dealers, banks which have direct access to the Fed's discount window, saw a median 65 percent chance policymakers would launch a third round of asset buys known as quantitative easing, or QE3, within a year, and a 25 percent chance of QE3 at the meeting.

At its meeting, the Fed ultimately decided not to adjust its already very easy policy stance, but said that it was prepared to act to help the economic recovery if need be.

The first quarter of 2015 was cited as the most likely timing of the first Fed rate hike, according to the July survey. The fourth quarter of 2014 was cited in the previous survey of dealers, done in June.

Policy-makers at the U.S. central bank have kept borrowing costs near zero since late 2008, in the throes of the financial crisis.

The Fed has also conducted two rounds of QE to lower longer-term borrowing costs and encourage investment and economic growth, but the recovery has sputtered and the U.S. unemployment rate is still high at 8.3 percent, leading many to predict more easing.

The Fed next meets to decide policy September 12-13.

