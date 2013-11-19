U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is reflected in a glass table top as he holds town hall event for teachers at the Federal Reserve Board's building in Washington November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it had awarded $13.5 billion in 28-day term deposits.

The Fed said it conducted the fixed-rate offering on Monday, with full allotment of tenders through its Term Deposit Facility.

The operation offered 28-day term deposits at an interest rate of 0.26000 percent. The total amount awarded was $13,531,600,000 and there were 27 participants, the Fed said.

The awarded deposits will settle on November 21, 2013, and will mature on December 19, 2013. The interest rate of 0.26000 percent will apply to all awarded deposits, the Fed said.