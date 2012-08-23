NEW YORK The Federal Reserve's balance sheet contracted on the week with reduced holdings of Treasuries and agency debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.808 trillion on August 22, down from $2.816 trillion on August 15.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.637 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.646 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $10 million a day during the week compared with a $24 million a day average rate the prior week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $859.31 billion versus $854.16 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $87.21 billion from $89.10 billion the previous week.

