NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet rose in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.804 trillion on September 5, up from $2.795 trillion on August 29.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.649 trillion as of Wednesday, September 5, versus $1.639 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $151 million a day during the week versus $32 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $843.71 billion versus $843.6 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $87.21 billion, unchanged from the prior week.

(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Leslie Adler)