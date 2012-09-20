NEW YORK The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank slightly in the latest week with reduced holdings of U.S. Treasury securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.804 trillion on September 19, down from $2.806 trillion on September 12.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.646 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.651 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week compared with a $135 million a day average rate the prior week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $850.14 billion versus $843.73 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $87.10 billion from $87.21 billion the previous week.

(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)