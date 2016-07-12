WASHINGTON The number of regional Federal Reserve banks pushing the central bank to raise the rate it charges commercial banks for emergency loans rose to six in June, minutes from the Fed's discount rate meeting released on Tuesday showed.

The Federal Reserve banks of Kansas City, Richmond, Cleveland and San Francisco continued to push for an increase and were joined this time around by Boston and St. Louis.

Those that wanted an increase cited "expected strengthening in economic activity and their expectations for inflation to gradually move toward the 2 percent objective."

The Fed decided to hold the discount rate steady last month at 1 percent and policymakers agreed to keep its main benchmark interest rate unchanged at the subsequent policy meeting on June 14-15.

Of the Fed's 17 policymakers, 10 have a vote on the rate-setting committee. Six are permanent members confirmed by Congress, while the other four spots rotate each year among the regional Fed banks.

Kansas City Fed chief Esther George and Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester are both voters this year on the main rate-setting committee.

Minutes from the last Fed policy meeting showed policymakers with a vote on interest rate policy agreed they should wait until they can fully assess the ramifications of Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union before raising rates again.

