Futures rises as Fed downplays economic weakness
U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.
NEW YORK A top Federal Reserve official on Friday urged better standards and certifications for organizations lending to small U.S. businesses.
New York Fed President William Dudley did not comment on monetary policy or the national economy in a speech in the Bronx in New York. Instead he highlighted the positive role of community-based lenders, and offered improvements.
More "consistent standards and transparency requirements" for these lenders - such as those for household lending - would benefit small businesses, he said, as would a better system of certification to ensure they are vetted.
There was no question-and-answer session planned for Dudley at the event.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON Oil prices fell for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, touching their lowest since March at just above $50 a barrel after U.S. crude inventories fell by less than expected.