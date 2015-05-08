NEW YORK A top Federal Reserve official on Friday urged better standards and certifications for organizations lending to small U.S. businesses.

New York Fed President William Dudley did not comment on monetary policy or the national economy in a speech in the Bronx in New York. Instead he highlighted the positive role of community-based lenders, and offered improvements.

More "consistent standards and transparency requirements" for these lenders - such as those for household lending - would benefit small businesses, he said, as would a better system of certification to ensure they are vetted.

There was no question-and-answer session planned for Dudley at the event.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)