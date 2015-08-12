William C. Dudley, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, attends the Economic Club of New York Leadership Excellence Award in New York April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tom Tow, a field foreman for Great Plains Gas Compression, looks at an application at a job fair in Williston, North Dakota in this March 11, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Federal Reserve policies can benefit U.S. labor markets but cannot alone solve the so-called skills mismatch between workers and employers, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Wednesday.

Dudley, in prepared remarks, stressed the need for companies to invest in workforce development to better prepare employees for new technologies on factory floors and other workplaces. He did not comment on the timing of interest rate hikes nor update his economic forecasts.

The Fed has kept interest rates near zero for six and a half years to boost employment and help the economy recover from recession. It could start to raise rates as soon as next month.

"Monetary policy can help labor markets recover by providing incentives for firms to invest and grow (but it) cannot by itself solve skill mismatches that may exist in the economy," Dudley was to tell the Rochester Business Alliance.

"Workers who can build skills and remain nimble can do very well in today's economy, while those who can't are much more likely to fall into lower-paying jobs and get stuck there."

