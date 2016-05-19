German government at odds with itself over Greek debt relief
BERLIN Germany's coalition government split along party lines on Monday over the question of debt relief for Greece ahead of a crunch meeting in Brussels to tackle the thorny issue.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve is on track for a U.S. rate hike in June or July, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday, a day after the publication of the Fed's April policy meeting minutes that surprised markets with the strength of support for a hike.
"June is definitely a live meeting depending on how the data evolves," Dudley said, adding that he was "quite pleased" to see the market has priced in higher chances of a June rate hike this week.
Until the minutes were released, financial markets had all but priced out a rate hike in June. However, bets there would be a hike either next month or in July moved sharply higher after the minutes were released on Wednesday.
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend supply curbs, with suggestions the cuts could even be deepened.