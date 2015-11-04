Wall St. set to open flat; Fed meet, Apple report awaited
Wall Street looked set to open little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and Apple's quarterly report.
NEW YORK An influential Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday he would like to see a bit more growth in workers' wages in order for broader U.S. inflation to rise to the central bank's 2-percent inflation goal.
"In the current environment we probably want to see a little bit more in terms of wage inflation (which) is completely consistent with our 2-percent inflation objective," New York Fed President William Dudley told reporters.
"We recognize that inflation is well below our objective," he added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Wall Street looked set to open little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and Apple's quarterly report.
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.