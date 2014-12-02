Oil edges up, breaking six-day stretch of losses
LONDON Oil rose on Tuesday, breaking a six-day streak of price falls, but with doubt swirling over OPEC's ability to force global crude inventories to drop, sentiment has turned more bearish.
NEW YORK Saudi Arabia will largely determine what happens with global oil prices, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday, repeating that for now the price drop is a net benefit for the United States despite the pain it could cause U.S. energy producers.
New York Fed President William Dudley said, in large part, "what happens will be up to what the Saudis want to happen." He added that U.S. consumers and major trade partners Europe and Japan, which are net importers, would benefit from cheaper oil.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
LONDON Oil rose on Tuesday, breaking a six-day streak of price falls, but with doubt swirling over OPEC's ability to force global crude inventories to drop, sentiment has turned more bearish.
WASHINGTON Four years ago, two analysts who liked to swap notes on numbers they thought looked odd took a fateful step and tipped off U.S. regulators about a company that one of them had watched for months.