NEW YORK Another top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday that a policy meeting set for December 15-16 is a "live possibility" for raising U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

New York Fed President William Dudley, addressing reporters, said he would "completely agree" with Fed Chair Janet Yellen who had earlier said December is in play for a policy tightening if the economic data points to further improvement in the labor market and to a rebound in inflation.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)