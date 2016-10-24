CHICAGO The U.S. central bank will raise its policy rate three more times by the end of next year, one of the Federal Reserve's most vocal policy doves said on Monday, as long as inflation expectations and the labor market continue to improve.

“My growth forecast is such that I can imagine that appropriate policy would have three rate increases" by the end of 2017, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told reporters after a speech here. "I suppose I've probably got ... three (rate hikes) priced in between now and the end of next year."

That expectation is squarely in line with the median forecast by the Fed's 17 policymakers at their most recent meeting, which took place last month. The forecast suggested short-term rates will be between 1 percent to 1.25 percent by the end of next year, up from a range of 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent currently.

Evans, who rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's policy-setting committee next year, would not speculate on the exact timing of the Fed's next rate increase, and suggested he sees little difference between November, December and January.

His comments were likely the last from a U.S. central banker until the Fed announces what is expected to be no policy change at the end of its Nov. 1-2 meeting.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to next raise rates at its December meeting. Traders are pricing in no more than two hikes between now and the end of 2017.

The most important thing, Evans said, is for the Fed to be more explicit about what conditions would prompt further rate increases. He said he would like to see a further decline in the unemployment rate from its current level of 5 percent, and improvement in inflation expectations that now fall short of the Fed's 2 percent goal.

Saying the U.S. economy is doing "quite well" and the labor market has been "quite strong," Evans told more than 300 members and guests of the University Club that he expects economic growth of between 2 percent and 2.5 percent in the second half of this year.

But, he said, there is an "arithmetic" constraint on potential U.S. growth rates, brought by lower productivity growth and an aging population that is pulling people out of the labor force. That constraint, he said, will cap potential growth at 1.75 percent to 2 percent in the longer run.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)