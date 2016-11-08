NEW YORK It is reasonable for the Federal Reserve to plan to raise interest rates in December given the strength of the U.S. economy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday.

"The outlook and the fundamentals continue to look pretty good," Evans told investors and economists at a UBS bank luncheon. "There is some risk here but I think that December is looking - if the data continue to come in, and we're almost there - it should be reasonable."

Last month Evans, an outspoken dove, said he expects the Fed to raise its policy rate three more times by the end of next year.

