Yahoo to buy back $3 billion shares
Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
CHICAGO Raising short-term interest rates will not necessarily lead to higher long-term interest rates unless the economy is growing strong enough to support them, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
"I'm not in charge of the yield curve," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, one of the U.S. central bank's most dovish policymakers, told the City Club of Chicago.
Interest rates need to rise "organically," he said, based on a stronger economy.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
WASHINGTON/DETROIT Ford Motor Co plans to shrink its salaried workforce in North America and Asia by about 10 percent as it works to boost profits and its sliding stock price, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters on Monday.