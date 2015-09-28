Wall St. on track for worst day in one month
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
MILWAUKEE The U.S. Federal Reserve would need to deliver more stimulus "if things were to weaken very much," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday, noting the economy could also surprisingly strengthen.
Responding to audience questions at Marquette University, Evans said additional bond purchases, known as quantitative easing, are an option if more monetary stimulus is needed. "We need to consider those Plan Bs," he said, noting the global environment continues to be challenging.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.