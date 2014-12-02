NEW YORK A key overnight borrowing cost for U.S. banks reached its highest level since April 2013 on Monday after the Federal Reserve raised an interest rate on a test program aimed to hold within its rate target when it decides to tighten policy.

The effective, or average, interest rate on federal funds, or the cost for banks to borrow excess reserves from each other, was 0.13 percent, up from 0.08 percent on Friday, Fed data showed. The Fed adopted a fed funds target of 0.00-0.25 percent in December 2008 at the height of the global credit crisis.

The fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent on Monday, according to the Fed.

On Monday, the U.S. central bank raised the reverse repurchase interest rate it pays Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies to borrow its Treasuries holdings to 0.10 percent on Monday from 0.07 percent on Friday.

Reverse repo agreements are designed to drain cash from the banking system to keep the fed funds rate at the level the central bank targets.

Other U.S. overnight borrowing costs rose because of the increase in the Fed's reverse repo rate.

The overnight interest rate was quoted at 0.23 percent in the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market, where banks and Wall Street raise cash daily to fund their trades and operations. That was little changed from the one-month high at Monday's close, according to interbroker dealer ICAP.

The Fed's higher RPP test rate, however, has not affected Treasury bills, whose interest rates have been held down by rising year-end demand from money market funds and other cash investors, analysts said.

T-bill rates on issues due in the coming days into the first quarter of 2015 were quoted at 0.01 percent to 0.03 percent, Tradeweb data showed.

