FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Fed's Fischer - U.S. government should boost 'dismal' productivity growth
#ModiInIsrael
#IndiGo
#Wimbledon
#Darjeeling
#Snapdeal
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
GST could dampen India gold demand in short term - WGC
Commodities
GST could dampen India gold demand in short term - WGC
SoftBank's stalled Indian sale defies logic
Breakingviews
SoftBank's stalled Indian sale defies logic
Microsoft plans to cut 'thousands' of jobs: source
Technology
Microsoft plans to cut 'thousands' of jobs: source
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
July 6, 2017 / 11:38 PM / an hour ago

Fed's Fischer - U.S. government should boost 'dismal' productivity growth

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer addresses The Economic Club of New York in New York, U.S. on March 23, 2015.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair Stanley Fischer on Thursday called on U.S. government policymakers to do more to boost business investment, spur innovation, and train and educate workers to jumpstart a "dismal" record of productivity growth.

"Reasonable people can disagree about the right way forward, but if we as a society are to succeed, we need to follow policies that will support and advance productivity growth," Fischer said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Summer Institute of Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center.

Fischer did not address the current state of the U.S. economy or monetary policy, but focused instead on the importance of output per worker as a fundamental driver of economic growth and standards of living.

"Governments can take sensible actions to promote more rapid

productivity growth," he said.

Such policies include more investment in basic research, infrastructure, early childhood education, financial aid for higher education, and public health, including clean air and drinking water, he said.

Fischer did not offer any specific commentary on policies under the new administration of President Donald Trump, who has so far struggled to turn his political agenda into legislation during the first several months of his term.

But Fischer did say it would be "highly desirable" to provide more clarity about health care, regulation, taxes and trade policy because uncertainty over the policy environment is making businesses "reluctant to invest."

Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.