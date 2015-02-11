Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
NEW YORK Short-term currency moves should not drive the Federal Reserve's policy decisions and, for now, the strong dollar and low global oil prices are a net positive for the U.S. economy, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday.
Fisher, a hawkish policymaker at the U.S. central bank, told the New York Economic Club that he has yet to speak to a retailer or other business owner who is not happy about the rising dollar and cheaper energy prices.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.