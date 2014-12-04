DALLAS With unemployment falling and inflation stable, the U.S. Federal Reserve should use its December meeting to eliminate its guidance that it will keep rates near zero for a "considerable time," a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

"The logical next step for me.. would be to take the word out," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters after a speech at the Dallas Business Club.

"I think we are closer to a period where we might raise rates than the market consensus."

The Fed should also consider trimming its balance sheet, he said, reiterating a proposal he made months ago. At that time rates were higher, and conditions for trimming the balance sheet are better now, he said.

The Fed meets in two weeks, and it will be Fisher's last time to participate as a voting member. He will retire in March.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)