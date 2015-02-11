Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
NEW YORK The world's central banks are not deliberately engaging in so-called currency wars by aggressively easing their monetary policies, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Wednesday.
Fisher, who steps down from the U.S. central bank next month, also told reporters that Saudi Arabia remained a dominant force in oil markets but, as evidenced by the sharp drop in prices, it was late to realize the extent of U.S. production.
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.