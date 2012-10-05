CHICAGO Futures tied to short-term U.S. interest rates extended losses on Friday, as traders bet a decline in the unemployment rate could mean the Federal Reserve eases up on its bond-buying stimulus program earlier than expected.

Traders still see a first Fed overnight interest-rate hike in April 2015, based on fed funds futures trading at CME Group Inc's Chicago Board of Trade. The Fed has held the target at near zero since December 2008.

But futures expiring in mid-2014 added to losses, suggested traders a pricing in a slightly higher chance of an earlier rate hike. Rate futures contracts fall when traders expect the Fed will first hike rates.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by W Simon)