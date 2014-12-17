Oil dips, on course for biggest weekly drop in a month
LONDON Oil prices edged lower on Friday, on course for the biggest weekly drop in a month, over doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore balance to an oversupplied market.
U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts gained, even as the Federal Reserve said it would be "patient" before embarking on the U.S. central bank's first round of rate hikes in a decade.
The contracts show traders see an even chance the first Fed rate hike will come in September 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.
But traders gave a September rate hike just a 50 percent chance, compared with a 60 percent probability seen before the Fed statement.
The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero for six years.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON The euro zone economy bounded into the second quarter with strong broad-based growth, according to a survey showing businesses increased activity at the fastest rate for six years as new orders stayed robust.