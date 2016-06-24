A poster of the Union Flag hangs on the wall of a British-themed bar in New Delhi, India June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A poor U.S. jobs report and uncertainty over the UK referendum on European Union membership convinced a hawkish Federal Reserve official to change tack and back the decision earlier this month to hold off on an interest rate hike, according to a news report.

In an interview with MNI on Thursday, as Britons voted on the referendum, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said it "seemed reasonable" in mid-June to see whether the May labor market data was a "fluke," adding that uncertainty over the upcoming referendum was "a factor."

"The timing was the issue for me here," George, who dissented against the Fed's policy decision in March and April, told MNI.

