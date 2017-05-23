NEW YORK Republicans in Congress and the White House are not "on the same page" as they aim to revamp U.S. tax policy, and the economy needs more certainty on fiscal policies in general, a Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday.

"Today it is clear that Republicans (including the White House) aren't all on the same page with respect to tax cuts," Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told a conference of economists and traders.

He pointed to taxes and trade as areas that remain "uncertain" and "ambiguous," causing investors to "hold back." That was unfortunate "because the economy needs that certainty," Harker added.

