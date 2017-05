FILE PHOTO: A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, U.S., October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Federal Reserve official repeated on Tuesday that he expects the central bank to raise U.S. interest rates three times this year as long as the economy continues on the same path.

"I see three hikes as appropriate for 2017, assuming things stay on track," Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, a hawkish-leaning voter on policy this year, said in prepared remarks at Temple University.

