NEWARK, Del. The Federal Reserve may be wise to await more evidence of higher U.S. inflation before raising interest rates for a second time, a new Fed official said on Tuesday, urging, at least temporarily, a "conservative" approach to setting policy.

Patrick Harker, who became president of the Philadelphia Fed in mid-2015 but had since kept his views fairly quiet, said he expected the U.S. central bank to be able to hike interest rates more "meaningfully" in the second half of 2016 once financial and energy markets stabilize.

Doubts have grown that the Fed will keep tightening policy given market volatility and concerns over global growth, with futures traders giving only a 30 percent chance of another rate hike this year. Harker's comments suggested that while there was no rush to follow up on the initial hike in December, the Fed was not about to abandon its plan to move gradually.

"It might prove prudent to wait until the inflation data are stronger before we undertake a second rate hike," Harker said at the University of Delaware, where he was once president. "I am approaching near-term policy a bit more cautiously than I did a few months ago."

Yet Harker, who does not have a vote on monetary policy until next year under a Fed rotation, said he remained "upbeat" on the economy despite the stock-market selloff and downward pressure on U.S. inflation from low oil prices and a strong dollar.

Fed policy "can truly normalize" in the second half of the year as inflation edges up to 1.5 percent, unemployment falls to 4.7 percent, and overall GDP growth hits 2.7 percent by year end, he said. "I mean this in the sense that we can move away meaningfully" from near-zero rates, Harker added.

He later told reporters that stabilization of oil prices and of the dollar would set the stage for the next rate hike. "Then you start to feel pretty good," he said, leaving open the possibility of moving in the first half of this year.

The Fed policy rate is now about 0.38 percent after the Fed raised rates in December and published forecasts suggesting four more hikes were coming in 2016. While traders are skeptical, economists polled by Reuters expect two more hikes this year.

U.S. unemployment is around target at 4.9 percent while inflation is 1.4 percent by the Fed's preferred measure, lower than a 2 percent target.

"It may be worth erring on the side of accommodation" to avoid "consistently below-target" inflation and to protect the Fed's credibility, said Harker, who sounded like a centrist among his Fed colleagues.

He added: "Our financial system is in good shape, our economic fundamentals are sound, our labor markets remain dynamic, our income growth is solid, and consumer spending is increasing at a solid pace."

