Futures fall as Trump tumult continues
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as markets across the globe continued to reel under uncertainties about President Donald Trump's political future and its impact on his pro-growth agenda.
NEWARK, Del. Stabilization of oil prices and of the dollar are two keys to setting the stage for another U.S. interest rate hike, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday, adding he does not expect policy to head in the other direction.
"As we start to see inflation moving, if we continue to have the strength in the labor market that we've been experiencing, I would be comfortable. I can't put a time frame on that though," Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told reporters.
"At this point I don't foresee a rate cut ... because it is still an extremely accommodative policy stance," added Harker, who does not vote on monetary policy until next year.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as markets across the globe continued to reel under uncertainties about President Donald Trump's political future and its impact on his pro-growth agenda.
CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, helped by greater traffic at Wal-Mart and Sam's Club stores and a rise in online sales.