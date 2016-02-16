Futures fall as Trump tumult continues
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as markets across the globe continued to reel under uncertainties about President Donald Trump's political future and its impact on his pro-growth agenda.
NEWARK, Del. The Federal Reserve could still raise interest rates in the first half of this year despite currently below-target U.S. inflation and financial market turmoil, a Fed policymaker said on Tuesday.
"I wouldn't take anything off the table at this point," Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said at the University of Delaware, adding there is "no real need" now to hike rates.
"We are starting to see ... some wage pressure starting to build," he added. "That will take a while to transmit through the economy through inflation."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)
CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, helped by greater traffic at Wal-Mart and Sam's Club stores and a rise in online sales.