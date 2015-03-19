WASHINGTON The following are highlights of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks at a press conference following the conclusion of the U.S. central bank's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

Yellen on removal of 'patient' not signaling impatience:

"With continued improvement in economic conditions ... we do not want to rule out the possibility that an increase in the target range could be warranted at subsequent meetings (to the April FOMC meeting). Let me emphasize ... that the timing of the initial increase in the target range will depend on the committee's assessment of incoming information."

"Today's modification of our guidance should not be interpreted to mean that we have decided on the timing of that increase. In other words, just because we removed the word 'patient' from the statement doesn't mean we're going to be impatient."

Yellen on the market:

The pace of employment growth has remained strong... As we noted in our statement, slack in the labor market continues to diminish. Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate, the percentage of working age Americans either working or seeking work, is lower than most estimates of its trend and wage growth remains sluggish, suggesting that some cyclical weakness persists.

So considerable progress clearly has been achieved. But room for further improvement in the labor market continues.

Yellen on strong dollar and Fed forecasts:

There has been a slight downgrading of estimates of growth for this year. You mentioned the dollar. We noted that export growth has weakened, probably the strong dollar is one reason for that. On the other hand the strength of the dollar also in part reflects the strength of the U.S. economy.

The strength of the dollar is also one factor that is ... holding down import prices, and at least on a transitory basis at this point pushing inflation down. We are taking account of international developments...

It is important to recognize that this is not a weak forecast.

Yellen on inflation:

Other things I will be looking at, of course, the inflation data. But as we said, we expect inflation to remain quite low because of the depressing influence of energy price declines and the dollar.

We will be looking at wage growth. We have not seen wage growth pick up. We may not see wage growth pick up. I wouldn't say either that that is a precondition to raising rates. But if we did see wage growth pick up, that would be at least a symptom that inflation would likely move up over time. We'll be watching inflation expectations. Survey measures have been stable. I expect that to continue.

Yellen on downward revisions in fed fund rate path view:

We do see meaningful downward adjustments in the inflation forecasts...

Downward revisions to the longer-run normal employment rate, in a way, suggests that participants are seeing more slack in the economy now than they previously did.

I think both of those things would point to downward revision in the funds rate path.

