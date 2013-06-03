John Williams, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, takes part in a panel discussion titled ''U.S. Overview: Is the Recovery Sustainable'' at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The U.S. Federal Reserve could reduce its massive bond-buying stimulus this summer, two top central bank policymakers said on Monday, although any such decision depends on continued improvement in the economy.

Dialing back the Fed's current $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by September is conceivable "if we get some positive readings in the coming weeks," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told BNN television in Canada. "If we get some positive readings in the coming weeks."

Lockhart said he is prepared to consider support for a reduction in bond buying "in the next three (Fed) meetings... I tend to be a little more cautious and say maybe in August or September or later in the year," he told Bloomberg Television in a separate interview.

Earlier in the day San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams, speaking in Stockholm, reiterated his view that the U.S. jobs market is improving enough to allow the Fed to pare back bond buying in the summer.

Both hedged their views, with Williams noting that low inflation bears careful watching, and Lockhart adding that a decision on tapering probably won't be made this month, when the Fed next meets to determine policy.

Still, their comments add to a growing perception that the Fed is preparing to reduce its stimulus in coming months. Fed chairman Ben Bernanke spooked financial markets last month when he said the central bank could trim its bond purchases as early as in one of its next few meetings.

Other Fed policymakers have also lent support to that view in recent weeks.

Williams largely stuck by his view, expressed in a speech in April, that the Fed could move to end its bond buying program by the end of the year. But he also became the second Fed bank president recently to explicitly raise the outlook for inflation in the context of whether a tapering is in the cards.

"It really is a question for me of watching for continuing signs in the U.S. labor market, continuing signs of more greater confidence in the momentum in the U.S. economy, but also watching carefully where the underlying inflation rate is and what the outlook for inflation is," Williams told reporters during a visit to Sweden.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard said last month that inflation would have to pick up before he voted to scale back monetary policy stimulus.

The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month to reduce long-term interest rates and encourage hiring. It has vowed to continue the program until there is substantial improvement in the labor market outlook.

Williams noted that underlying inflation was at 1 percent, below the Fed's target of 2 percent. Speaking on the sidelines of a seminar in the Swedish capital, he said he saw temporary factors as being the main reason inflation was being held low and expected the inflation rate to return to 2 percent.

Still, it was one of the factors the Fed should watch when deciding on policy, he said.

"If we see continued low inflation and, more worrisome, a fall in long-term inflation expectations, well below 2 percent, then those would be factors that argue for, all else equal, greater total purchases for our program than otherwise," he said.

Lockhart, in three separate televised interviews on Monday, said the Fed will soon be able to consider reducing stimulus.

"That's not to say the June meeting, but we are approaching a period in which it can be seriously considered based upon sort of the momentum of the economy which is not great but nonetheless is moving forward and based upon accreting confidence in the economy," Lockhart told Fox Business on Monday.

He had previously said policymakers could consider cutting back on the $85 billion monthly bond purchases sometime in the second half of this year.

Lockhart says he expects employment growth to continue in a range of around 160,000 to 175,000 jobs per month, and that anything less might be cause for renewed concern.

For the May non-farm payrolls report, due to be released on Friday, economists are looking for a gain of 170,000 jobs according to a Reuters poll.

Lockhart made clear that he would not support an end to bond-buying altogether.

"This idea of tapering to zero and a really definitive removal of stimulus, removal of accommodation, is not the way at least one participant in the FOMC is thinking about it," he told Canada's BNN television.

The Fed's policy-setting panel, known as the FOMC or Federal Open Market Committee, next meets June 18-19; July 30-31; and September 17-18.

Both Lockhart and Williams are participants, though this year neither is a voting member.

(Reporting by Johan Sennero and Patrick Lannin in Stockholm, Pedro da Costa in Washington and Louise Egan in Ottawa, editing by Chizu Nomiyama)