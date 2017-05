A security guard walks in front of an image of the Federal Reserve following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve will conduct a test operation of its so-called term deposit facility on May 19, the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.

The Fed will offer seven-day term deposits with a rate set equal to the sum of interest paid on excess reserves plus a fixed spread of 1 basis point, the Fed said in a statement, adding that the test has "no implications for the near-term conduct of monetary policy."

