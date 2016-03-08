Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is seen during the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

WASHINGTON Inflation in the United States will trend close to the Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation target after oil prices and the value of the dollar stabilize, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Monday.

"We're not that far away," Fischer told an economics conference. He said more stability in the price of oil and the value of the dollar would leave inflation trending "close to 2 percent."

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chris Reese)