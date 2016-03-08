Futures slide as concerns over Trump spook investors
U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that a fresh controversy around President Donald Trump could derail his ambitious pro-growth agenda.
WASHINGTON Inflation in the United States will trend close to the Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation target after oil prices and the value of the dollar stabilize, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Monday.
"We're not that far away," Fischer told an economics conference. He said more stability in the price of oil and the value of the dollar would leave inflation trending "close to 2 percent."
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chris Reese)
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage application activity recorded its steepest drop since December, retreating from an eight-week high, as various home borrowing costs held steady or rose modestly, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday.