SAN ANTONIO Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Thursday said he is keeping his forecast for 2-percent U.S. GDP growth next year intact despite the possibility of new economic policies from the incoming U.S. president.

"I am careful not to anticipate or predict what might happen," Kaplan told reporters after a talk here. "As policies unfold and to the extent there are new policies we will work to analyze those and adjust."

A strengthening dollar and other global developments, he said, must be taken into account in policy decisions.

(Reporting by Jim Forsyth, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)