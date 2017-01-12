DALLAS Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Thursday pointed to several of President-elect Donald Trump's plans as likely to boost productivity and growth, but warned he would be "scrutinizing" Trump's policies on immigration, trade and repealing Obamacare.

Kaplan, who has a vote on Fed interest rate policy this year, said that regulatory and tax reform, as well as infrastructure investment, could benefit the U.S. economy. Trump has promised all three. But, asked what he thought of Trump's plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, Kaplan noted that immigration and trade have historically boosted U.S. growth.

