Wall St. drifts before long weekend; consumer stocks up
U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of the long holiday weekend, though indexes ended a two-week streak of losses and consumer shares were strong for a second day.
SAN FRANCISCO Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said Thursday that the U.S. central bank should be moving "deliberately but patiently" to remove monetary policy accommodation, as long as the economy continues to make progress toward the Federal Reserve's goals.
In a talk at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Kaplan reiterated his economic forecast for above 2 percent growth for this year, and said the U.S. labor market is relatively tight and the economy is making reasonable progress toward the Fed's 2-percent goal.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; writing by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON The U.S. economy slowed less than initially thought in the first quarter, but softening business investment and moderate consumer spending are clouding expectations of a sharp acceleration in the second quarter.