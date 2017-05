DALLAS, Texas The U.S. central bank should be careful not to jolt the economy with aggressive rates hikes, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday at an event at the Dallas Fed.

"I think it would be healthy to remove accommodation...patiently and gradually," Kaplan said, adding that raising them too fast could push the economy into recession.

(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; writing by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)