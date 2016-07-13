A security guard walks in front of an image of the Federal Reserve following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, DC, U.S. on March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

HOUSTON The Federal Reserve should only remove monetary policy accommodation in a gradual and patient manner, though it is making progress in achieving its employment and inflation goals, a top official with the U.S. central bank said on Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters after a presentation in Houston, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan added that it wouldn't be wise to speculate on the timing of the next rate move or the number of moves.

