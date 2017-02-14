Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
HOUSTON Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Tuesday expressed support for rolling back some parts of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act, as long as the priority is reduction of rules for small and midsize banks, and not for big ones.
"I am fine with a review of Dodd-Frank," he said in Houston, but added that tough regulations should remain in place for big banks, including higher capital requirements and stress tests.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SEOUL/BEIJING Bruised by anti-Korean sentiment in its biggest market and losing ground to local automakers, Hyundai Motor will open its first Chinese brand store, and may locally assemble its premium Genesis cars and accelerate the launch of a sport-utility vehicle (SUV), people familiar with the plans said.