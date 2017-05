ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday that the U.S. economy is making slow progress toward meeting the central bank's objectives.

"I'd say we are making slow but ... sluggish progress to meeting our objectives," Kaplan told a community bankers association in New Mexico.

The Fed has a dual mandate of full employment and an inflation target of 2 percent.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)