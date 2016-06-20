WASHINGTON A vote by Britain Thursday to leave the European Union could have "moderate direct effects" on the U.S. economy, but probably does not pose big financial risks, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

If that view is wrong and a Brexit has a bigger impact on U.S. growth, all policy choices will be on the table for the U.S. central bank, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told reporters after a panel on bank regulation in Washington.

"My outlook is for continued moderate economic growth [and] inflation gradually returning to our 2 percent target," Kashkari said, adding that he does not find it "productive" to say how many rate hikes he expects the Fed to be able to make this year.

(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Additional reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Andrea Ricci)