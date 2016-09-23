Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview at Reuters in New York February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, said Friday that he was more worried about raising rates too quickly than too slowly, largely because the central bank is better equipped to fight high inflation than low inflation.

"Risks are asymmetric. Worry more about too quickly," Kashkari tweeted, responding to a question about whether raising rates too slowly or too quickly is a bigger concern. Kashkari, in a first for a Fed president, was conducting a question and answer session on Twitter.

Kashkari also suggested that he worries the Fed may not be willing to allow inflation to overshoot its 2-percent target. "Official position is it is a target not ceiling," he tweeted. "I wonder some times. Some policy recommendations seem to imply otherwise."

A divided Fed decided earlier this week to hold interest rates steady, despite an improving labor market and signs of stronger inflation, so as to give the recovery more time to gain traction.

Under a rotating voting system for regional Fed bank presidents, Kashkari does not cast votes this year, but his comments on Friday suggest he would not have dissented.

"Believe still slack in labor mkt," Kashkari tweeted, using the abbreviations common in a medium that limits remarks to 140 characters at a time. "Want to see headline unemploy rate come down as sign fewer people coming off sideline. Don't see it yet."

Dozens of twitter users flooded the #askneel hashtag Friday with questions ranging from the serious to the flip (Q: "When the FED runs QE4 can the money just be put directly into my bank account?" Kashkari: "No").

The freewheeling forum contrasted sharply with the typically formal settings in which Fed policymakers address policy questions. It gave Kashkari the chance to comment not just on monetary policy but also on life in Minneapolis ("Summers are absolutely beautiful"), football ("Lifelong @Browns fan (painful!)"), and being pulled over by the police for speeding ("too many times.")

"BTW - I am using a Microsoft PC that apparently has no emoji capability. :(" he tweeted.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)