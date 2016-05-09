MINNEAPOLIS The Federal Reserve should raise U.S. interest rates before inflation reaches the Fed's 2-percent goal, given the lags with which monetary policy affect the economy, a top U.S. central banker said on Monday.

"It's not so much, do we let it go above 2 percent and then keep accommodative policy and not respond to that," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told reporters after a speech at the Economic Club of Minnesota. "If we see it start moving towards 2 percent and we have confidence that the data is real, I would then expect to see less accommodative policy, just because people are afraid of how big the overshoot is going to be."

