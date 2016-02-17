Neel Kashkari speaks on stage during the California Republican Party Spring Convention in Burlingame, California in this March 16, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files

WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve should keep interest rates accommodative to spur employment and drive inflation, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday.

"If we keep making sure we have accommodative monetary policy, we can keep bringing people off the sidelines, bring them back into the labor force, bring inflation up to our two percent target," Kashkari said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

As the Fed's newest policymaker, Kashkari suggested on Tuesday in his first speech that lawmakers should take radical action to rein in banks, including breaking up the largest ones.

So far he has said little about his views on monetary policy and the economic outlook.

Kashkari, a Republican, is a former Goldman Sachs executive and top U.S. Treasury official. While at Treasury, he managed a key part of the government's bailout of the banking industry during the financial crisis.

The Fed's next rate-setting meeting is on March 15-16. Investors do not expect the Fed to increase interest rates this year, according to CME Group's Fedwatch program.

