Futures fall as Trump tumult continues
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as markets across the globe continued to reel under uncertainties about President Donald Trump's political future and its impact on his pro-growth agenda.
WASHINGTON Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday that he does not expect negative interest rates will be needed in the United States.
Kashkari, the Federal Reserve's newest policymaker, added it was something the U.S. central bank could use if deemed necessary.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CHICAGO Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, helped by greater traffic at Wal-Mart and Sam's Club stores and a rise in online sales.