Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
HELENA, Montana Raising interest rates in 2015 would risk signaling to financial markets that the Federal Reserve is not committed to its 2 percent inflation target, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Thursday.
"We raise rates now, we weaken the course of the economy," Kocherlakota said after a speech here. "If a shock happens we are going to be worse off as a result."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S. economy cannot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.