HELENA, Montana Raising interest rates in 2015 would risk signaling to financial markets that the Federal Reserve is not committed to its 2 percent inflation target, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on Thursday.

"We raise rates now, we weaken the course of the economy," Kocherlakota said after a speech here. "If a shock happens we are going to be worse off as a result."

