Tepid earnings, Comey sacking weigh on Wall St.
U.S. stocks struggled for direction on Wednesday as investors weighed a batch of weak corporate earnings and a shock move by President Donald Trump to fire his FBI chief.
The Federal Reserve should keep rates near zero for all of 2015, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota reiterated on Friday, or risk slowing U.S. job growth and inflation's return to the Fed's 2 percent goal.
Kocherlakota made nearly identical remarks in New York earlier this week. Most Fed officials believe a rate hike this year will be appropriate.
NEW YORK Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday after a steeper-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories, helping limit equity losses on Wall Street, while European stocks held near their highest in nearly two years.