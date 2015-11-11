U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO The Federal Reserve's most dovish policymaker will not participate in the U.S. central bank's December meeting, where policymakers have said they will consider their first rate hike since 2006.
"I’m recusing myself from participating in the December FOMC meeting," Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, who does not have a vote this year on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), said in an emailed statement.
Kocherlakota has lobbied colleagues for more monetary policy easing just as most believe the economy is ready to leave behind a seven-year stint at near-zero interest rates.
The bank's first vice president, Jim Lyon, will participate instead of Kocherlakota, who is leaving the bank to return to academia at the end of the year. The bank named his replacement, former U.S. Treasury official Neel Kashkari, on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Republican U.S. Senators John McCain and Ben Sasse said on Wednesday they would vote against President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, because of his opposition to the North American Free Trade Agreement.