Narayana Kocherlakota, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks at the ninth annual Carroll School of Management Finance Conference at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

ST. PAUL, Minn. The Federal Reserve should consider restarting its controversial bond-buying stimulus if inflation does not start moving back to 2 percent once downward pressure from the recent drop in oil prices dissipates, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

The Fed should first promise to keep rates low until it is convinced inflation will return to its 2-percent goal within a year or two, and until market-based measures of inflation expectation have risen back to normal levels, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota told reporters after a speech.

If that doesn't get inflation moving back to the target with alacrity "then I think we should be reconsidering asset purchases," he said.

Kocherlakota's view is likely in the minority at the Fed, which stopped its bond-buying program last October after the U.S. unemployment rate dropped faster than expected. Most Fed officials now believe it is only a matter of time before inflation, which is running well below the Fed's target, will improve as well.

Kocherlakota said Tuesday that it is a mistake to assume that just because the real economy is healing, inflation will automatically return to healthy levels.

Among the most dovish of the Fed's current policymakers, Kocherlakota wants the U.S. central bank to hold off on rate hikes until next year.

Bond-market investors, he said, are flagging their worries about simultaneous low growth and low inflation by driving yields down. The Fed needs to take action to turn those expectations around, he said, or risk losing its credibility and with it, its ability to conduct effective monetary policy.

"It is not enough to have a goal, you have to live up to the goal," he said.

Kocherlakota said he has not thought through how much more bond buying the Fed would need to do to lift inflation more rapidly back to target.

"I think it is really more a question of making sure that people are aware that asset purchases are on the table as a tool in case we do not see inflation going back to 2 percent with sufficient alacrity," he said. "Frankly, even that statement by itself would be very helpful."

(Reporting by David Bailey, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)